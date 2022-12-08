19 Dinner Rolls & Counting: Convicted Sex Pest Josh Duggar Gets Chicken AND Ham For First Prison Christmas Since Sentencing
Like Arby’s, Josh Duggar’s prison will "have the meat" when it comes to Christmas dinner. RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained FCI Seagoville’s holiday menu and can reveal that Ol' Saint Nick will bring Duggar and his prison pals a traditional meal, which will include chicken AND ham, on December 25.
The dad of 7 — who is behind bars for downloading and possessing child porn — will spend his first Christmas since being sentenced eating better than most families.
A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told RadarOnline.com that the former 19 Kids and Counting star's main dish will be glazed ham and herbed cornish hen — but the side pieces will be where it's at.
Duggar will get all of the holiday fixings, including mashed potatoes with chicken gravy, cranberry sauce, broccoli cheese and rice casserole, buttered corn on the cob, and two dinner rolls — contrary to our hilarious headline.
If the reality star-turned-convicted criminal isn't in the mood for meat, FCI Seagoville will provide veggie stuffed peppers and veggie lasagna.
RadarOnline.com can also reveal that will be plenty of activities for Duggar and his inmate friends. We're told his Texas prison will "have a recreational music band playing holiday music," as well as board games available to those behind bars.
Duggar — like incarcerated R. Kelly — will also get a Christmas present. The BOP spokesperson told us the prisons will be "providing the inmate population with holiday bags filled with various consumable items."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Duggar was handed 12 years behind bars for receiving and possessing child pornography in May with no possibility of parole. Upon his release, he will be on probation for an additional 20 years.
This marks his first Christmas in prison since his sentencing, and we've learned his loved ones aren't taking it well — with insiders telling us there is tension within the famous TV family as the holiday approaches without Duggar.