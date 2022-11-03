Jailbreak: Inmate ESCAPES From Josh Duggar's Texas Prison As Disgraced Reality Star Awaits Decision On Appeal
An inmate has gone MIA after escaping from a "minimum security" satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institute, where Josh Duggar is completing his sentence on child pornography charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Counting On alum was ordered to spend 12.5 years behind bars in May.
RadarOnline.com has since discovered that inmate Salvador Gallegos, 31, vanished from the camp next to the federal prison in Seagoville on Monday, according to a press release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Gallegos is serving a 13-year sentence for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. Authorities said a search is underway, noting that he has black hair and brown eyes.
Per the release, the inmate stands at 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.
"The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified. An internal investigation was initiated," the press release continued, according to In Touch, which first broke the news on the inmate.
The release concluded, "Anyone with information about this individual should contact the United States Marshals Service at (214) 767 0836."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Duggar was transferred to FCI Seagoville in June after spending one month at Washington County Detention Center.
The ex-TLC personality was convicted of two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021.
Duggar was arrested in April 2021 after federal investigators found disturbing content on his work computer nearly two years prior.
In addition to his lengthy prison sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks in May, the father of seven was also assigned to 20 years of supervised release.
RadarOnline.com previously learned in early October that Duggar filed an appeal in his case after requesting several extensions.
Days later, we discovered the former car salesman was axed from his tutor position inside the facility.
Insiders claimed his "arrogant attitude" didn't go over well with others.
Around that time, a photo of Duggar leaked online, showing the Arkansas native looking unrecognizable with a beard and long hair, marking the first portrait of him since he was sentenced.