Jailbreak: Inmate ESCAPES From Josh Duggar's Texas Prison As Disgraced Reality Star Awaits Decision On Appeal

RadarOnline.com has since discovered that inmate Salvador Gallegos, 31, vanished from the camp next to the federal prison in Seagoville on Monday, according to a press release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Gallegos is serving a 13-year sentence for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. Authorities said a search is underway, noting that he has black hair and brown eyes.

Per the release, the inmate stands at 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.