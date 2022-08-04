Your tip
Jim Bob Duggar Breaks Cover At Arkansas Festival In First Sighting Since Disgraced Son Josh Was Sentenced To 12 Years

Aug. 4 2022

Jim Bob Duggar was spotted at a local festival in Arkansas, marking the former TLC star's first sighting since his disgraced son Josh was sentenced to 12 years behind bars.

He and one of his daughters, who appeared to be 13-year-old Jordyn-Grace, stepped out together on Tuesday night, Radar has learned.

They were seen at the annual Tontitown Grape Festival, which runs from August 2 to 6, standing next to a funnel cake and lemonade stand.

Jim Bob appeared to be keeping a low profile during his rare outing captured in photos obtained by The Sun, chatting with his daughter as they enjoyed the entertainment.

The festival boasts live performances, famous spaghetti dinners, fun rides, grape stomping, arts and crafts, and more attractions.

Jim Bob has remained out of the public eye since disgraced son Josh was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for receiving and possessing child pornography in May.

Prosecutors called Josh's downloaded material "the worst of the worst" after homeland security officials raided the father of seven's car dealership and seized his computer.

Over the last year, Josh's legal woes have rocked the reality TV family.

TLC canceled the controversial brood's reality show Counting On in late June 2021, nearly two months after Josh was arrested.

The network spoke out after he was brought into police custody.

"TLC is saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar," the network said in April. "19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015. TLC canceled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar and he has not appeared on air since then."

RadarOnline.com previously confirmed that Josh is now housed at the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville, Texas, as he adjusts to his new "military-style" life behind bars.

He has been assigned daily chores and responsibilities. Plus, inmates must return to their cells by 11 PM and all noise must be off by midnight.

Amid his lengthy prison stint, RadarOnline.com has discovered that his wife, Anna Duggar, who welcomed their seventh child in October of last year, will only be eligible to see her husband in prison twice per month at this time.

