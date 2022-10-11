'Clashed With Inmates': Convicted Predator Josh Duggar FIRED From Prison Job After His 'Arrogant Attitude' Landed Him In Hot Water
Josh Duggar is back to being unemployed. The convicted sex offender has been fired from his prison job, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Duggar, who was handed 12.5 years behind bars for receiving and possessing child pornography, was axed from his tutor position inside the Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas, where he's serving out his sentence.
Insiders claimed his "arrogant attitude" didn't make him popular on the prison's payroll.
“Josh seems to piss many people off as he thinks he knows it all. I am not sure exactly why he got fired, but I am sure it had to do with his arrogant attitude and clashing with other inmates," a source revealed to OK!
The ousting comes just days after a photo from inside the prison leaked, revealing an unrecognizable Duggar, 34, with long hair and a beard. The former 19 Kids and Counting star appeared to be laughing with a few of his prison pals — indicating he hasn't pissed everyone off with his smug attitude.
Duggar was transported to FCI Seagoville in June following his conviction. Earlier this month, he made a desperate plea to appeal his verdict and sentencing by blaming his ex-used car lot co-worker Caleb Williams.
As RadarOnline.com reported, investigators found explicit and illegal material of children on the disgraced reality star's work computer. However, in the filing, Duggar pointed the finger at federal investigators.
He claimed they botched the investigation by failing to look into Williams. According to the former TLC star, his co-worker "regularly used" his work computer and was "extremely tech savvy."
Duggar also claimed that Caleb was a "convicted sex offender." In the documents, Duggar alleged he was prevented from calling Caleb to the witness stand to address a text message he reportedly sent his former colleague asking him to "watch the lot" in May 2019, right around the time the offenses took place.
Duggar was arrested in April 2021 after federal investigators found "the worst of the worst" child pornography on his work computer.
He was found guilty on December 9, 2021. On May 25, he was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison. Duggar is a father to 7 children — ranging from 13 years old to 11 months.