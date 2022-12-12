'Rockin' Around The Prison Tree': Convicted Criminal Josh Duggar Enjoying Holiday Tunes With Live Band On Christmas
Josh Duggar might want to get his vocal cords ready! Besides chowing down on a special Christmas dinner in prison, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the reality star-turned-convicted criminal will also be enjoying holiday tunes courtesy of a live band.
We already told you what Duggar, 34, will be eating on December 25 from behind bars, but now we can disclose how the disgraced 19 Kids and Counting star will spend his first Christmas at FCI Seagoville in Texas — where he is serving his 12-year sentence.
A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told RadarOnline.com that Duggar's facility "will have a recreational music band playing holiday music" for the convicted sex pest and his prison pals to enjoy.
Besides getting into the holiday spirit by singing along to songs like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells, we can also reveal that Duggar will be allowed to play board games. Duggar will be getting a present from Santa, too, despite being on his naughty list.
FCI Seagoville "will be providing the inmate population with holiday bags filled with various consumable items," the spokesperson told us via email.
As for his big holiday feast, Duggar will stuff his face with a traditional meal that includes chicken AND ham.
He'll pair the meat with everyone's favorite side dishes, including mashed potatoes with chicken gravy, cranberry sauce, broccoli cheese and rice casserole, buttered corn on the cob, and two dinner rolls.
This will mark Duggar's first Christmas in prison since his sentencing, and we've learned his loved ones aren't taking it well — with insiders telling us there is tension within the famous TV family as the holiday approaches without Josh.
The dad of 7 was sentenced to 12 years in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography in May with no possibility of parole. Upon his release, he will be on probation for an additional 20 years.
