'Rockin' Around The Prison Tree': Convicted Criminal Josh Duggar Enjoying Holiday Tunes With Live Band On Christmas

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told RadarOnline.com that Duggar's facility "will have a recreational music band playing holiday music" for the convicted sex pest and his prison pals to enjoy.

Besides getting into the holiday spirit by singing along to songs like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells, we can also reveal that Duggar will be allowed to play board games. Duggar will be getting a present from Santa, too, despite being on his naughty list.