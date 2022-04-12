Saying Goodbye: Bob Saget's Grieving Widow Selling Their Home As It's 'Too Hard' To Stay There After His Death

Bob Saget's grieving widow, Kelly Rizzo, is ready to say goodbye to the home she once shared with the late comedian before his death at 65.

Rizzo, 42, is in "the process of selling the home she shared with Bob," an insider told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.

"There were so many happy memories they shared with his family, but it is too hard for her to be there after his passing," the source says of the place they called home. "Kelly is staying in Los Angeles."