Another Diamond Bites The Dust: Diana Jenkins Not Returning To 'RHOBH' After Lisa Rinna's Departure

The entrepreneur and philanthropist, 50, joined the ladies of 90210 last season. Jenkins — who is currently pregnant — revealed the news on Monday, stating that her doctor-ordered bed rest would make it impossible for her to film.

"As many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," she posted on Instagram. "I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you."