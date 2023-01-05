Lisa Rinna Announces 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Exit After $2 Million Contract War
90210's biggest-lipped villain is making her exit. Lisa Rinna will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 13 following an all-out contract war, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The longtime housewife, 59, announced her departure on Thursday.
"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna revealed in a statement. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"
Rinna's exit comes months after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that she was renegotiating her contract with Bravo. Sources told this outlet that Rinna was demanding $2 million a season, which would make her the highest-paid Housewife of any franchise ever.
“At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” insiders spilled in September.
The source continued by claiming Rinna wasn't scared of walking away if she didn't get what she wanted.
“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened of him or anyone else," they told RadarOnline.com.
The news comes weeks before filming is set to begin.
RHOBH was put on pause as both the cast and the show's production team "needed a break" after possibly the most dramatic season in Housewives' history. In December, insiders spilled to RadarOnline.com that filming is set to begin toward the end of January; however, cast members had not yet received contracts.
Rinna might be the first RHOBH star to announce her departure, but she might not be the only one.
One source told us the cast felt like Kathy Hilton was "being wishy-washy" about her return; however, with her archenemy now booted out of the way, there's a better chance she might come back following a combative season with Rinna.