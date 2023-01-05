Lisa Rinna Announces 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Exit After $2 Million Contract War

Rinna's exit comes months after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that she was renegotiating her contract with Bravo. Sources told this outlet that Rinna was demanding $2 million a season, which would make her the highest-paid Housewife of any franchise ever.

“At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” insiders spilled in September.