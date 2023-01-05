Vince McMahon Announces Plan To Return To WWE Months After Retiring Following 'Hush Money' Scandal

The founder and former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Vince McMahon announced he plans to return as executive chairman on the board of the WWE. The shocking announcement came after McMahon retired amid a 2022 scandal regarding a probe into alleged misconduct with female employees at the company, RadarOnline.com has learned.

McMahon still held a majority of the company's shares despite stepping down from his role in July 2022 after the accusations.

The former WWE CEO was accused of having inappropriate sexual relations with several female employees and allegedly paid them millions in their severance packages to remain silent.

Stephanie McMahon, Vince's daughter, and then WWE president Nick Khan succeeded the founder as co-CEOS upon his retirement; however, those titles could be changing with McMahon's recent statement.