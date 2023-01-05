Adele & Boyfriend Rich Paul ‘In A Good Place’ After Rough Patch As Singer Pushes For Vegas Wedding: Sources

Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul’s relationship has grown stronger than ever after ironing out the wrinkles in their year-and-half relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A source close to the situation revealed the Grammy winner, 34, and the sports agent, 41, are “in a good place” currently. The insider said Paul has been flying to Las Vegas — where Adele has a hit residency — a few days a week.