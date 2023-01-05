Adele & Boyfriend Rich Paul ‘In A Good Place’ After Rough Patch As Singer Pushes For Vegas Wedding: Sources
Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul’s relationship has grown stronger than ever after ironing out the wrinkles in their year-and-half relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source close to the situation revealed the Grammy winner, 34, and the sports agent, 41, are “in a good place” currently. The insider said Paul has been flying to Las Vegas — where Adele has a hit residency — a few days a week.
“They steal precious time together, and when they’re apart they’re in constant contact,” the source added. They’ve had some rough patches.
Adele donned a sparkler on THAT finger at the BRIT Awards in February spurring engagement rumors. But by May, sources buzzed about a breakup after Rich was MIA from the singer’s 34th birthday. Then the duo spent the summer enjoying cozy dates and a luxe Italian vacation before the songstress revealed on stage in December she’d “never been in love like this” and was “obsessed” with her man before inviting the Vegas crowd of thousands to serenade Rich for his birthday.
The Hello singer gushed, “I love him more than life itself.”
The future is looking bright: Adele who shares a 10-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki revealed that she “definitely want[s] more kids”, and Rich, a dad of three, agreed that he’s “looking forward” to the prospect of fatherhood all over again.
A source added, “Things are going so great between them, their friends think 2023 could be the year they make it happen.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources claim Adele has been pushing Paul for a quickie wedding in Vegas.
“If Adele had her way they’d be married already,” said a source.“She’s begged Rich to elope on countless occasions, and now has set her heart on doing it in Las Vegas sooner than later.”
He’s happy with the way things are for now, wanting to get through the holidays and dealing with formalities including the prenup,” the source added.
“Rich would prefer to take more time,” said the insider. “But at the end of the day, Adele’s the boss and gets what she wants.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Adele started dating Paul, Lebron James’ close pal, who first went public with their romance in July 2021.