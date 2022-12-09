Your tip
Adele Pushing Boyfriend Rich Paul For Quickie Vegas Wedding, Tired Of Waiting: Sources

By:

Dec. 9 2022, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Now that Adele is living in Las Vegas, she’s pushing her beau, Rich Paul, to tie the knot in a quickie wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 34-year-old pop star just kicked off her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and a source revealed that she wants to get hitched before the year is out.

“If Adele had her way they’d be married already,” spilled an insider. “She’s begged Rich to elope on countless occasions, and now has set her heart on doing it in Las Vegas sooner than later.”

But Rich, 40, doesn’t seem to have the same urgency. “He’s happy with the way things are for now, wanting to get through the holidays and dealing with formalities including the prenup,” said an insider.

“In fact, she’s at the point where’s ready to say, ‘Marry me or move on!” The two have been brainstorming a big, fancy wedding in Los Angeles, but Adele doesn’t want to wait that long to make it official, the insider spilled.

“Rich would prefer to take more time,” spilled the source. “But at the end of the day, Adele’s the boss and gets what she wants.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Adele started dating Paul, Lebron James’ close friend, first went public with their romance in July 2021.

The duo sat court-side at an NBA game together. A source said the two had been together for a “few months” at that time.

A couple of months later, Adele made the romance official on her Instagram. After the duo attended NBA star Anthony Davis’ wedding, the pop star posted a series of photos including one of her with Paul looking like a couple.

In November, Adele sat down with Oprah and gushed about Paul.

"He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does," she said.

"It's just timing," she added. "But it'd be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I'm talking outside of romance as well."

