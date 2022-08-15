'Worst Moment In My Career': Adele Reveals 'Embarrassment' Over Canceling Vegas Residency Dates Last-Minute

Adele's first performance was set to kick off the following evening at Colosseum at Caesars Palace. "It was the worst moment in my career, by far," she told Elle UK.

Reflecting on her own professional nadir, the powerhouse performer admitted she felt plagued with guilt for letting her fans down.

"By far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating," she continued.

It was a decision she grappled with due to the massive fallout it could have: months of planning and rehearsals wasted, untold dollars in investment, and planned trips canceled.