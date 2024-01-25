‘Unemployed’ Alice Evans Reveals Low 4-Figure Monthly Income in Divorce Days After Ex Ioan Gruffudd Proposes to GF Bianca
Alice Evans told the court she was “unemployed” and struggling to find work — days after her ex Ioan Gruffudd revealed he got engaged to his girlfriend Bianca Wallace.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Alice, who starred in the 2000 film 102 Dalmatians with Ioan, filed an income and expense declaration in her bitter divorce battle.
In the filing, 55-year-old Alice said she was out of work but had a BA degree. She said she believed Ioan pulled in around $26k-$40k per month from acting gigs, royalties and appearances.
On average, Alice said she pulls in $419 per month in wages and another $1,200 in income from self-employment. She said she spends $429 on required union dues.
The actress said she had $14,000 in cash and bank accounts and $10k in personal property. However, she said her current monthly expenses include $6,500 for rent, $1,200 for health care, $800 for child care, $2,500 on groceries and household supplies, $250 on eating out, $300 on utilities, $150 on her cell phone bill, $500 on laundry, $200 for new clothes, $300 on entertainment and another $350 on auto expenses.
Alice said her monthly expenses total $15,310. Ioan agreed to temporarily pay Alice $10k per month until a final decision is made in the case. The exes are still battling over custody and other issues.
The actress added a note that read, “My income fluctuates. I am an actress earn money in TV or movies plus royalties and appearances but due to my age and lack of recent work it’s hard finding jobs right now.”
Alice’s IMDB profile showed her last project as a 2018 short film. Before that, she starred in 3 episodes of a 2014 TV show.
Ioan filed for divorce in 2021 after 13 years of marriage. The exes share 2 daughters.
The split turned nasty after Ioan accused Alice of harassment against his new partner, Bianca. He asked for joint custody of their children while Alice demanded primary custody.
In 2023, Ioan accused Alice of attempting to interfere with his relationship with their daughters.
“Alice has continued to inflict serious emotional harm on Ella and Elsie by her statements and by interfering in my relationship with them,” he said in court documents obtained by Daily Mail. “Alice has verbally abused and undermined me in front of the girls throughout their lives.”
“Since January 2021, Alice has also encouraged and instructed them not to see me or communicate with me and she has made thousands of threatening and abusive communications to me and about me,” he said.
Alice denied the accusations.
Earlier this month, Ioan announced he proposed to Bianca after 3 years of dating.