Ioan Gruffudd Agrees to Pay Ex Alice Evans $10k in Monthly Support as Divorce War Rages On

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans reached a temporary child and spousal support deal. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed the former flames have called a 5-month truce, with the Fantastic Four actor agreeing to pay Evans $10k per month until April 2024.

Gruffudd, 50, and Evans, 55, share two children — daughters Ella Evans Griffith, 14, and Elsie Evans Griffith, 10. The stars informed the Los Angeles County Superior Court on December 12 that Gruffudd has agreed to pay his estranged wife $3k per month in child support, which breaks down to $1,500 for each kid. "Ioan shall pay to Alice the sum of $3,000 per month, $1,500 per child, payable all on the first day of each calendar month, commencing retroactively from December 1, 2023, through April 30, 2024," the documents read.

Source: MEGA He filed for divorce in 2021.

But that's not all. Gruffudd has also agreed to temporarily pay the 102 Dalmatians actress $7k monthly in spousal support, "payable all on the first day of each calendar month, commencing retroactively from December 1, 2023, through April 30, 2024." Gruffudd and Evans noted that they are "presently unemployed" and need access to their "blocked account" to pay their divorce lawyers.

The exes agreed that $35k from the blocked account would go to Evans "for the sole purpose of paying Alice's prospective attorney's fees and costs on child custody and financial issues," with Gruffudd taking $45k for the same reason. However, they also agreed that Gruffudd could drain an additional $42k from the account for his forensic accountant. While $122k will be moved from their blocked account, Gruffudd and Evans agreed that $150k will sit there untouched.

Source: MEGA Ioan agreed to temporarily pay Alice $3k in child support.

The documents revealed that "a trial setting and case management conference" is scheduled for February 7, 2024, where their legal team will discuss everything related to their nasty court battle.

Source: MEGA The exes share two daughters.

Gruffudd and Evans were declared legally single in July but are still fighting on issues like property and custody of their daughters. They have been at each other's throats since he filed for divorce in 2021 after 13 years of marriage.

Source: MEGA They also agreed to tap into their "blocked account" to pay for their lawyers.

Gruffudd got a restraining order against his ex the following year, claiming she had threatened to ruin his career by spreading lies about him if he ended their relationship. Their fight turned brutal over their girls, with Gruffudd alleging Evans was keeping him from their children. It appears they have put their feud on ice just in time for Christmas and will reevaluate their support agreement in the new year.

