MSNBC Host Joe Scarborough Slams 'Incompetent' Benjamin Netanyahu, Says Israeli Leader is 'Responsible' for Hamas Attack
MSNBC star Joe Scarborough slammed Benjamin Netanyahu and accused the Israeli prime minister of being “responsible” for the Hamas attack against southern Israel on October 7, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Morning Joe host’s remarks on Wednesday morning came shortly after President Joe Biden warned Netanyahu that Israel was "losing support" in its ongoing war against the Palestinian terrorist group in Gaza.
According to Scarborough, Netanyahu is an “incompetent” leader who's “responsible” for the attack on southern Israel earlier this year because the Israeli government allegedly knew that it was imminent.
“This is exactly when they need new leadership,” Scarborough charged. “They need new leadership, and the White House knows this.”
“You have a guy whose political existence has been centered around security,” he continued. “A guy who oversaw the greatest failure of intelligence in Israeli history, led to more deaths – because of his intel failure – of Jews at any time since the Holocaust.”
“He knew that this attack was coming for a year,” the Morning Joe host charged further. “They had the plans, in his government, for the year! Written down how Hamas was going to do it! They knew this was coming for a year!”
Scarborough then accused Netanyahu of supplying Hamas with money ahead of the October 7 attack on southern Israel and “waiting eight hours” to respond to the devastating tragedy that left more than 1,300 Israeli citizens dead.
“You have a guy that allowed this to happen,” the MSNBC star said. “It was on his watch. He asked Doha to fund Hamas. His government waited eight hours to go down and answer the calls of women being raped and children being gunned down.”
Scarborough concluded his segment by demanding that Netanyahu be removed from power for his failure to prevent the attack on October 7 and for his controversial actions in the subsequent war against the Palestinian militant group in Gaza.
“He’s incompetent, and the Israelis don’t even like him,” he fumed. “They want him out!”
“The question is when are they going to get the guy responsible for the worst killing of Jews since the Holocaust out and bring in responsible leadership that the United States can work with?” the Morning Joe host concluded.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Scarborough’s tirade came shortly after President Biden called on Netanyahu to “change” Israel’s tactics in the ongoing conflict against Hamas in Gaza.
Biden confirmed that Israel is “losing support” in the ongoing war and appeared to condemn Netanyahu for the “indiscriminate bombing” taking place in the Palestinian city that has left tens of thousands of citizens dead.
“They're starting to lose that support by indiscriminate bombing that takes place,” the president said during a private fundraiser in Washington, D.C., earlier this week.
“[Netanyahu] has to change this government,” Biden continued. “This government in Israel is making it very difficult. Bibi's got a tough decision to make.”