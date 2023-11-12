'What Would America Do?': Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Comments on Civilian Casualties in War Against Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cited America's history of force when he was confronted with a series of questions by CNN's Dana Bash regarding the Israeli government's actions in the ongoing conflict with Hamas, RadarOnline.com has learned.
One of the main points of discussion was the fighting that has taken place around the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.
Bash questioned Netanyahu about the risk posed to sick and injured civilians in the hospital due to the Israeli offensive against Hamas.
The Israeli prime minister responded by stating that Israel has called for the evacuation of hospitals in the region in order to prevent Hamas from using them as command centers for terrorism.
Bash further pressed Netanyahu by posing the question of what America would do in a similar situation.
He emphasized that while Israel is being careful when it comes to hospitals, they also cannot grant immunity to terrorists.
“There’s no reason why we just can’t take the patients out of there instead of letting Hamas use it as a command center for terrorism," Netanyahu added.
“What would America do?” Netanyahu asked rhetorically. “It would take all its force and go after these killers. What if these killers embed themselves in hospitals, schools, U.N. facilities?"
"You’d do everything in your power to get the civilians out, which is what we’re doing. We called them to leave, but you certainly wouldn’t give immunity top the terrorists," he continued. "We’re obviously treading carefully when it comes to hospitals, but we’re also not going to give immunity to the terrorists.”
The Prime Minister condemned Hamas's actions, describing them as savagery and emphasizing the urgency of destroying the organization.
He stated that defeating Hamas is not just Israel's war but a battle of civilization against barbarism.
“Imaging a baby is held hostage. Who takes a baby hostage?” He said. “What is this, taking children hostage? Threatening to kill them? This is savagery of the highest order."
"We’re doing everything in our power to achieve two things: one, destroy Hamas because, without it, none of us have a future. It’s not only our war. It’s your war too, it's the battle of civilization against barbarism," he continued. "If we don’t win here, this scourge will pass to other places. The Middle East will fall, Europe is next, you’ll be next."
"The first goal is to destroy Hamas and the second goal is to bring back our hostages. We’re trying to do both.”