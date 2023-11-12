DraftKings Promo Code Transforms $5 Wager Into $200 in Bonuses for NFL Betting This Sunday

DraftKings Sportsbook has launched an exclusive promotion that’s perfect for sports bettors, and especially captivating for anyone watching tonight’s NFL matchups, like the Packers vs. Steelers and Saints vs. Vikings. New users who click ➡️ here ⬅️ can bet $5 on any sport, and instantly receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your bet wins. Plus, you’ll receive a deposit matchup worth up to $1000, and a token for a no-sweat SGP every day during the promo’s eligibility.

This offer is valid until December 13th. Our experts have carefully reviewed the promotion’s terms and conditions, and compared it to competing offers. Learn everything you need to know to get the most bang for your buck below.