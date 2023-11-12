DraftKings Promo Code Transforms $5 Wager Into $200 in Bonuses for NFL Betting This Sunday
DraftKings Sportsbook has launched an exclusive promotion that’s perfect for sports bettors, and especially captivating for anyone watching tonight’s NFL matchups, like the Packers vs. Steelers and Saints vs. Vikings. New users who click ➡️ here ⬅️ can bet $5 on any sport, and instantly receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your bet wins. Plus, you’ll receive a deposit matchup worth up to $1000, and a token for a no-sweat SGP every day during the promo’s eligibility.
This offer is valid until December 13th. Our experts have carefully reviewed the promotion’s terms and conditions, and compared it to competing offers. Learn everything you need to know to get the most bang for your buck below.
Why This Offer is a Must-Have This Sunday
Sunday’s Matchups: While it's not necessary to wager on NFL games with this promo today, the lineup featuring games like Packers vs. Steelers and Saints vs. Vikings makes it an attractive time to start.
Offer Expiration Alert - December 13th: Remember, this promotion won't last forever. With the expiration date of December 13th approaching, it's prudent to act now before it's gone.
Daily SGP Promo Value Decreases: After claiming the offer, you're entitled to a daily SGP token, which allows you to place a wager with the safety net of a refund in bonus bets if it loses. However, this perk is only available until December 13th. Delaying means missing out on potential profits.
How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code Effortlessly
Getting started is as simple as 1-2-3:
- Hit the Promo Link: Simply hit ➡️ here ⬅️ to trigger the welcome bonus and navigate to DraftKings’ site.
- Register: Since this is exclusive to new users, creating an account is necessary.
- Initial Deposit: Depositing at least $5 into your DraftKings account secures you a bonus match up to $1000, subject to a 25X playthrough requirement.
- Place a $5 Wager: Choose any sport for your bet.
- Instant Bonus Credit: Your account gets an immediate boost with $200 in bonus bets.
- Collect Your No-Sweat SGP Token Daily: Make sure to claim your daily SGP token each day on the DraftKings app.
What You Get With the Different Promos from DraftKings
- $200 Guaranteed Bonus Bets: The promo ensures a bonus bet credit of $200, for use across any sports market.
- Up to $1000 in Additional Bonuses: The deposit match can net you up to $1000, though it's tied to a 25X playthrough requirement condition.
- Daily No-Sweat SGP Token: A daily token for a risk-free SGP bet adds value, offering a safety net for your wager.
Expert Tips and Resources
Maximize your betting strategy with these resources:
- Betting Basics: Explore sites like Dimers.com for comprehensive breakdowns of betting odds and expert forecasts.
- Latest NFL Updates: Stay informed with the newest developments from the NFL’s official channels.
- Injury Reports: Review the latest NFL injury reports for the involved teams before placing a bet.
This Sunday’s NFL Games
If you're looking to take full advantage of your new DraftKings account this Sunday, here are some games to keep an eye on:
- Packers vs. Steelers: This is one good option to bet on, with the Steelers having a 61% chance of winning.
- Saints vs. Vikings: Another big game here, with the Saints favored at a 64% chance of victory.
Don’t miss out on this limited-time promotion valid until December 13th. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to activate the promo now!
Don’t Miss Out
Legal and Responsible Gambling
We’re committed to promoting responsible gambling and adherence to legal standards. Make sure you’re placing bets within a state where online sports betting is legal, and that you’ve familiarized yourself with the tenets of responsible gambling before making any wager. If you or someone you know needs assistance, we advise making use of the responsible gambling resources available including those below.