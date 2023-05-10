'You're Concerned He's Going to Win': Trump Attorney Lashes Out at Dana Bash After Being Grilled Over Past Sexual Assault Accusations
Trump attorney Alina Habba got into a war of words with news anchor Dana Bash during an appearance on CNN Primetime, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tension between the two exploded on Tuesday after a New York jury found the former president liable for sexually abusing and later defaming journalist E. Jean Carroll, a verdict he denounced as a "disgrace and continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time."
Bash concluded the segment by asking about the other accusers who had come forward with claims against the politician.
"There are 15 women altogether who have alleged that Trump sexually harassed or assaulted them," Bash asked Habba. "Are you concerned that …"
Habba interjected before Bash continued, asking, "Are we talking about 2016?"
"Are you talking about 2016 ― is that the desperation that we're at right now?" she doubled down before Bash finished asking if yesterday's development could indicate "that other criminal action could be in the future?"
"No. I think you're concerned that he is going to win, which is why you're bringing up 2016 things, because you have nothing to bring up," Habba fired back. "That's what I think. You're concerned, and you should be concerned. He's leading in the polls."
Bash doubled down, but Habba wasn't having it. "These 15 women, are we talking about 2016 when he was running and ... did win?" Habba said. "I don't have 15 women that have come forth with a claim."
Bash concluded her interview by mentioning they would talk again amid Trump's appeal of the sex abuse verdict. Habba replied, "I'm sure there will when he wins."
Trump is set to appear on CNN tonight for a town hall conducted in New Hampshire, and former CNN Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins will be stepping in as moderator to interview the former president.
The event, which is being viciously debated by critics and supporters, will mark the first time Trump has appeared on CNN in seven years.
"Collins will have to very delicately thread a needle between challenging Trump on his conspiratorial bulls--t and moderating a town hall discussion that avoids a trainwreck," Mediaite reporter Colby Hall speculated ahead of his appearance.
Trump, for his part, said it "could turn into a disaster for all, including me," but claimed in a message shared via Truth Social, "They made me a deal I couldn't refuse!!!"