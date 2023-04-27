CNN Replaces John King With Dana Bash on 'Inside Politics' as Longtime Host Moves on To New Role
Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash is slated to take over CNN's Inside Politics from news anchor John King in yet another shakeup at the media network, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bash will succeed fellow journalist and political reporter King for the coveted role while he will move to a project "focused on voters in key battleground states as the 2024 presidential campaign cycle gets underway."
King expressed his excitement to "get back to my roots reporting across the country" while Bash said she is "thrilled" to take the reins for Inside Politics, marking her first weekday anchoring gig at the network in nearly 30 years.
Looking ahead, she will remain on State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.
"John built an extraordinary show that has attracted a loyal audience of political junkies, and I am looking forward to leading its next chapter," she raved in a statement.
The network parted ways with Don Lemon earlier this week after a series of scandals for the embattled news anchor.
He announced his ouster in a tweet that revealed his shock over being told by his agent, claiming no one in management had the "decency to tell me directly," a statement that was disputed by a spokesperson at CNN.
"Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate," a tweet posted via CNN's communications social media account read. "He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."
Lemon is reportedly expecting a $25 million payout per his contract that stemmed until 2026, but has lawyered up leading some to believe a legal battle could be ahead.
As we previously reported, the former CNN star recruited none other than Allison Gollust to handle his crisis communications after his departure. RadarOnline.com exposed her secret affair with the cable network's former boss, Jeff Zucker, prior to Chris Licht's takeover.
"I'm not an angry person, I'm not mad," Lemon insisted about his exit to Page Six at the TIME 100 gala on Wednesday night.