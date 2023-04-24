NewsNation Colleagues? Network Interested In Adding Tucker Carlson & Don Lemon To Lineup After Firings

Now that Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson were fired from their posts at CNN and Fox News, respectively, emerging cable news network NewsNation has considered bringing the unemployed anchors on board, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, it was revealed that Carlson was fired as conservative Fox's primetime anchor. Moments later, Lemon shocked CNN viewers when he took to Twitter to announce his termination.

While the rival networks were left to scramble for talent to fill the veteran anchors' seats, NewsNation looked to take advantage of the chaos.