NewsNation Colleagues? Network Interested In Adding Tucker Carlson & Don Lemon To Lineup After Firings
Now that Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson were fired from their posts at CNN and Fox News, respectively, emerging cable news network NewsNation has considered bringing the unemployed anchors on board, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, it was revealed that Carlson was fired as conservative Fox's primetime anchor. Moments later, Lemon shocked CNN viewers when he took to Twitter to announce his termination.
While the rival networks were left to scramble for talent to fill the veteran anchors' seats, NewsNation looked to take advantage of the chaos.
Lemon could soon be joining fellow ousted CNN anchor Chris Cuomo if NewsNation extends an offer, RadarOnline.com discovered.
According to a source, the up-and-coming network is interested in both Lemon and Carlson. A team was said to have flown to NYC to discuss the potential new employees, turning a blind eye to the past scandals at their former networks.
The insider told TMZ that despite being well aware of both anchors' faults, NewsNation executives were prepared to take on any baggage if it meant securing the high-profile talent.
Carlson's firing followed the nearly $800 million settlement that Fox News reached last week with Dominion Voting Systems, who sued the conservative network for defamation over their baseless reports of widespread voter fraud in 2020.
Leading up to the highly-anticipated trial, Fox News' dirty laundry was aired for all to see. Internal messages between anchors including Carlson revealed a major disconnect from behind-the-scenes.
On the other hand, Lemon was already demoted from his nightly news spot to CNN This Morning with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and newcomer Kaitlan Collins.
Lemon was booted to the morning show, and it wasn't an easy transition. Numerous awkward moments and palpable tension between Lemon, his co-hosts, and even guests were on display for viewers.
The longtime CNN anchor was heavily criticized for his comments on presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, which viewers blasted as sexist and offensive. Adding to his turmoil were allegations of misogynistic behavior against his female colleagues.
Nonetheless, the insider shared that NewsNation wanted both anchors — and their respective firings could not have come at a better time for the new network.
NewsNation recently announced a 24-hour news cycle, which meant they needed more talent to fill their roster, especially after they parted ways with Sean Spicer.
Money appears to be a major hang-up for NewsNation, though. While Lemon and Carlson are out of work, they weren't exactly strapped for cash given their previous salaries.
Carlson was said to have earned around $20 million from Fox News each year, compared to Lemon's $7 million from CNN. While unlikely that NewsNation could match or come close to either, time will tell if they find spare change to afford at least one newly unemployed anchor.