Don Lemon Awkwardly Celebrates Co-Anchor Kaitlan Collins' Birthday After On-Set Tension & Blowup

Viewers roasted Don Lemon's celebration of co-anchor Kaitlan Collins' birthday on CNN This Morning as the embattled star deals with the fallout from "screaming" at her and a bombshell report accusing him of misogyny at the network, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lemon surprised Collins with flowers and presents to ring in the special occasion during Friday's broadcast. "We know you hate this," he said while singing the intro to the Happy Birthday song.