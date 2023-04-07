Don Lemon Awkwardly Celebrates Co-Anchor Kaitlan Collins' Birthday After On-Set Tension & Blowup
Viewers roasted Don Lemon's celebration of co-anchor Kaitlan Collins' birthday on CNN This Morning as the embattled star deals with the fallout from "screaming" at her and a bombshell report accusing him of misogyny at the network, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lemon surprised Collins with flowers and presents to ring in the special occasion during Friday's broadcast. "We know you hate this," he said while singing the intro to the Happy Birthday song.
"Do not open this, because it's something that you told me that you wanted," he said.
"It's the greatest gift," chimed in co-host Poppy Harlow. He wrapped an arm around Collins and grazed her cheek in what some viewers described as an "awkward embrace" with an "air kiss" coming months after alleged behind-the-scenes drama.
In February, Lemon made headlines for a rumored showdown with Collins after insiders claimed he was "screaming" at her during a heated confrontation in December.
Sources told the New York Post that Lemon approached Collins post-broadcast and spoke his mind as he accused her of "interrupting" him on-air.
"At this point, Kaitlan wants to be on set with Don as little as possible," a source said, calling the drama "messy."
Lemon has since come under the microscope after suggesting presidential candidate Nikki Haley, 51, was past her prime as a woman during a February broadcast.
After sparking fury, the embattled TV personality apologized on social media and to his fellow colleagues in an editorial meeting.
"The reference I made to a woman's 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it," he tweeted.
"A woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day," he continued.
Insiders told RadarOnline.com exclusively there was a point afterward when he felt ousted by his co-hosts over the ordeal. "He is moping around the joint like he's the one who has been wronged," said one on-set source. "Poppy and Kaitlin have buddied up and the bond between them is stronger than ever."
As we recently reported, Lemon has come under fire again after a bombshell report published by Variety claimed he sent malicious texts, mocked female co-workers, and displayed "diva-like" behavior.
It's claimed he "consulted attorneys" about a possible lawsuit in response as CNN higher-ups are "standing behind him."
"The story, which is riddled with patently false anecdotes and no concrete evidence, is entirely based on unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip. It's amazing and disappointing that Variety would be so reckless," a rep for Lemon said.