Don Lemon Has Awkward Exchange With 'CNN This Morning' Co-Anchor Poppy Harlow, Calls Her Annoyingly Optimistic & Admits He's A Nightmare

Don Lemon did it again. Not only did he match his co-star-turned-enemy Kaitlan Collins' wardrobe again, but he had another awkward exchange on air that left viewers cringing ahead of the weekend — this time, going after his other co-host Poppy Harlow, RadarOnline.com has learned.

All eyes have been on Lemon, 56, after it was discovered he had an intense showdown with Collins, 30, in which he "screamed" at her and accused her of "interrupting" him following their broadcast on December 8.