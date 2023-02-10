Atlanta’s top luxury custom jeweler Aanik Adatia, famously known as Scoobie Da Jeweler, is renowned for creating custom jewelry pieces for professional and college athletes. With a deep understanding of metals and stones, Scoobie has established himself as a leading figure in the jewelry industry.

However, Scoobie's latest purchase has left many people talking. He recently spent a staggering $72,000 on a 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance, a car that has been designed for a life of zero-effort driving. This move has raised many eyebrows, especially in the jewelry industry, where such extravagance is rare.

Scoobie shared that the purchase was a spontaneous decision made one day when he was tired of driving. He wanted to experience the thrill of effortless driving and felt that the Tesla Model 3 was the perfect car for him. Scoobie was so impressed with his new car that he called it one of his best purchases to date.

One of the key features that made Scoobie fall in love with his new Tesla was its charging cost. He said that when delivering jewelry pieces to clients across different states, the cost of charging his car was less than one tank of fuel. This meant that he could save money while still enjoying a smooth driving experience.

Scoobie Da Jeweler's latest purchase is a testament to his love for luxury and his way of rewarding his hard work. The $72,000 spent on the Tesla Model 3 Performance has proven to be a worthwhile investment, as Scoobie now enjoys a life of zero-effort driving. The jewelry industry is filled with talented artisans, but few can match the extravagance and creativity of Scoobie Da Jeweler.