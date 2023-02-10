'Yellowstone' Actress Q'orianka Kilcher CLEARED Of Criminal Charges Related To Insurance Fraud

Yellowstone actress Q'orianka Kilcher, known for playing fearless attorney Angela Blue Thunder on the western drama, is celebrating a big legal victory.

The famed TV star has been cleared of criminal charges related to insurance fraud, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, after she was accused of improperly collecting disability benefits for more than two years.

Johnny Depp's former powerhouse attorney, Brown Rudnick LLP partner Camille Vasquez worked alongside Stephen Cook on the case.

Vasquez and Cook were pleased to announce the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office dismissed all charges against their client.