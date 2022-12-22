Cole Hauser Ready To Take Over As ‘Yellowstone’ Lead If Kevin Costner Ends Up Walking: Sources
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser has become close with series star Kevin Costner since the show began, but insiders believe it’s all part of a plan to nab the lead role if Kevin walks away, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources revealed that Costner, 67, has taken Hauser, 47, under his wing and their bond resulted in better storylines and more screen time for the young actor, who plays ranch foreman Rip Wheeler.
“Cole doesn’t want to do anything to offend Kevin. He likes him and doesn’t mind his grumpiness or long, drawn-out silences, but he sees an opening here,” said a source. “Kevin’s given off plenty of hints that season five will be his last and, if that’s the case, Cole feels he should replace him as top dog.”
Cole’s character has been the right-hand henchman of Kevin’s ranch boss John Dutton for years and naturally is more capable of running the dynasty than, Kayce, played by the likable Luke Grimes, or baddie Beth, played to the hilt by Kelly Reilly.
“Cole figures he’s paid his dues and has a lot to show for it,” said the source. “Kevin’s getting older now and the time to pass the torch is coming.”
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, show insiders believe Costner is set to exit the show after this season. He’s currently busy directing and starring in his next pet project, Horizon, for Warner’s New Line Cinema and said, “I really don’t know” about his future on Yellowstone.
“But Cole doesn’t think the show should end just because Kevin’s not in it,” said the source. “It’s still got a lot of steam left in his view, but his pals hope he doesn’t let it all go to his head.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Costner’s wife Christine Baumgartner, "wants her husband to hang up his cowboy hat.”
The actor has yet to decide on whether to leave behind his $1.3 million per episode salary. A source said before the latest season premiered, “The show is such a mega-hit, producers want it to go on forever! [Baumgartner] wants a firm commitment this is his last season — or he might have to hit the dusty trail!"