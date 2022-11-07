'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Blowing Off Co-Stars Behind The Scenes, Won’t Do Group Interviews

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly has been refusing to do all-cast publicity for the hit show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, Reilly and her cast mates have been dealing with friction on screen but in real life. As season 5 of the Paramount Network hit returns on Nov. 13, sources revealed the show’s cast has become a bit cliquey, with Kelly and her onscreen dad, Kevin Costner, keeping their distance.