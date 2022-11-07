'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Blowing Off Co-Stars Behind The Scenes, Won’t Do Group Interviews
Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly has been refusing to do all-cast publicity for the hit show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, Reilly and her cast mates have been dealing with friction on screen but in real life. As season 5 of the Paramount Network hit returns on Nov. 13, sources revealed the show’s cast has become a bit cliquey, with Kelly and her onscreen dad, Kevin Costner, keeping their distance.
“They’re both ultra-private people,” said an insider close to the situation. “The rest of the cast has become quite close.”
Another source Costner, both an exec producer and the biggest star on the show, has a reputation for going “aloof.”
“He goes to work and does what he needs to do but doesn’t interact with anyone,” said an insider. The actor previously admitted to being all business, saying “I just kind of do my own thing, hit my marks.”
Costner’s costars understand he’s got a lot of responsibility. “No one has anything bad to say about him,” said the source. “They figure he’s the star of the show, so they give him space.”
On the other hand, costars have raised their eyebrows at Reilly’s behavior on set, with many calling her a “diva.”
The 45-year-old actress, who lives in rural England and New York City when not on location in Montana, “Absolutely refuses to interact with the case,” revealed an insider.
“Her costars were pretty turned off by her attitude.”
A source said that Kelly refuses to do all-cast publicity for the show. “Kevin and Kelly will do joint interviews but won’t participate in group stuff.”
The last time Hauser posted a photo of Reilly was in April and it was a throwback from season 1.
However, despite Reilly’s lack of friendship with the cast, her onscreen husband Cole Hauser and TV brother Luke Grimes have become good friends and the rest of the cast socializes after hours.
“They’ll spend evenings together when they’re not shooting,” revealed the insider, “and their spouses have all hung out.”