Kevin Costner Debating On Leaving $1 Million-Per-Episode Paycheck Behind As 'Yellowstone' Future Ignites Marital Drama: Sources
Kevin Costner has a big decision to make as the Oscar-winning performer debates on whether or not to leave his lucrative $1 million-per-episode paycheck behind as his future on Yellowstone remains up in the air, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
The famed actor, 67, who plays tough-as-nails rancher John Dutton on the hit TV series, is in the midst of a dilemma after being given an ultimatum, sources alleged.
As the modern-day Western series continues to pull in sky-high ratings following its fifth season debut, insiders told RadarOnline.com that Coster's wife, Christine Baumgartner, "wants her husband to hang up his cowboy hat" because it carves into their family time.
Nonetheless, it may be tough for Costner to hop out of the saddle for good considering his hefty paycheck.
According to Variety, Costner is pulling in a staggering $1.3 million-per-episode for Yellowstone. That figure includes his salary for his starring role and for his work as a producer on the show.
Coster has proven himself as one of Hollywood's small screen elites as talent reps pointed out the top range of TV salaries has leveled off at $750,000 to $1 million per-episode for main stars, with the next tier ranging between $600,000 and $800,000.
Although it's been a successful role for Coster to take on, the obligation "really knocked a hole in their family life," a friend spilled, as RadarOnline.com previously reported.
"The show is such a mega-hit, producers want it to go on forever!" dished the insider. "[Baumgartner] wants a firm commitment this is his last season — or he might have to hit the dusty trail!"
The Highwaymen star recently gave fans insight into his personal life, speaking out about raising his three children with his wife of 18 years.
"You've got to get down on the ground and play with them," he said in the latest issue of People. "And you teach them to be independent — and the sad part about that is they become that. I'm like any other parent: I'm trying to figure it out."
"I work as a provider. I'm a father and I'm a husband, but the world doesn't revolve around me," he added. "When I'm not making a movie, I'm living and on the freeway with my wife, getting the kids to their stuff or I'm waiting for them to come out of a party."