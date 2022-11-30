‘Nobody Can Read His Mind’: Kevin Costner Leaves His Future On ‘Yellowstone’ Up In The Air, Co-Stars Frustrated
Kevin Costner not only skipped the New York premiere for the new season of Yellowstone but he’s keeping everyone guessing about whether he’ll return to the show at all — and it’s causing chaos behind the scenes of the hit show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources revealed Paramount+ execs are aware that Costner, 67, was the main reason Yellowstone has turned into a mega-hit.
The execs are aware that losing Costner, who plays family patriarch John Dutton, could jeopardize the show’s future. Costner’s rep denied he has any plans to leave but indications are that he may be riding off into the sunset.
“He’s giving every indication that season five will be his last,” said an insider. “He’s in minimal scenes and he’s got other irons in the fire.”
The actor has been busy directing a new movie Horizon — but for Warner’s New Line Cinema, not Paramount.
“It shows his loyalties are divided at the moment,” a source added. “It’s not secret that Kevin’s been getting itchy feet, but he’s not saying either way if he’s in or out. It’s driving cast and crew alike crazy!”
An insider said Costner’s ego took a hit after Paramount launched a Yellowstone prequel 1923 with superstar Harrison Ford in the lead role. “People thought he’d have the decency to stay through to the end, but now nobody can read his mind and it’s very frustrating!” said a source.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Costner’s wife Christine Baumgartner has been pressuring the Hollywood star to leave the show.
"It's really knocked a hole in their family life," a source spilled. "The show is such a mega-hit, producers want it to go on forever! However, Christine wants her husband to hang up his cowboy hat, with an insider saying her patience is starting to fray.
"She wants a firm commitment this is his last season — or he might have to hit the dusty trail!" the insider said.
Costner and Baumgartner have been married since 2004. The 48-year-old handbag designer has been living alone in Los Angeles with their sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 13, and 12-year-old daughter Grace.