‘Nobody Can Read His Mind’: Kevin Costner Leaves His Future On ‘Yellowstone’ Up In The Air, Co-Stars Frustrated

The execs are aware that losing Costner, who plays family patriarch John Dutton, could jeopardize the show’s future. Costner’s rep denied he has any plans to leave but indications are that he may be riding off into the sunset.

“He’s giving every indication that season five will be his last,” said an insider. “He’s in minimal scenes and he’s got other irons in the fire.”

The actor has been busy directing a new movie Horizon — but for Warner’s New Line Cinema, not Paramount.