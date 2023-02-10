Drake Ordered To Sit For Deposition In Connection To XXXTentacion's Ongoing Murder Trial
Drake has been ordered to sit for a deposition in connection to the late rapper XXXTentacion’s ongoing murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Drake – whose real name is Aubrey Graham – was reportedly ordered to either sit for a deposition or appear in court to testify in connection to the June 2018 murder of XXXTentacion – real name Jahseh Onfroy – earlier this week.
According to Rolling Stone, the court order was not requested by the prosecutors in the case but rather by one of the defense attorneys representing current murder suspect Dedrick Williams.
While the prosecutors in the case have argued XXX’s death was a result of a robbery gone wrong outside a motorcycle store in June 2018 in Florida, Williams’ lawyer has suggested XXX’s death was the result of an alleged ongoing feud at the time between XXX and Drake.
Williams’ lawyer, Mauricio Padilla, also reportedly tried to subpoena Drake in January, although the 36-year-old “Know Yourself” rapper failed to appear for the deposition despite being properly served.
“If deponent Aubrey Drake Graham does not appear to deposition he must appear before this court on Monday Feb. 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. EST so the court can determine why he should not be held in contempt,” the motion ordering Drake to appear for the deposition read.
Drake’s court order was also revealed just a few days after Padilla referenced the Canadian rapper’s alleged feud with XXX during his opening arguments for the murder trial on February 7.
Padilla specifically cited a social media post from XXX’s Instagram account dated February 2018 in which XXX indicated Drake might “try to kill him.”
“If anyone tries to kill me it was [Drake],” XXX wrote four months before his murder. “I’m snitching right now.”
“Please stop entertaining that bullshit on Twitter,” XXX added shortly thereafter after deleting the initial post. “My accounts were previously hacked.”
Padilla also cited a series of lyrics Drake wrote following XXX’s death that, according to Williams’ lawyer, show that Drake has “consistently written lyrics… that the defense believes relates to the decedent.”
One of the lyrics Padilla cited was a line from Drake’s hit “BS” off the November 2022 album Her Loss in which the rapper wrote: “I never put no prices on the beef until we end this s---/I pay half a million for his soul, he my nemesis.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, XXXTentacion was murdered on June 18, 2018 after leaving a motorcycle store in Pompano Beach, Florida.
The three suspects – Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome – have since pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charges against them.