Britney Spears Accused Of Abusing Adderall As Friends' Fear Pop Star Is A 'Ticking Time Bomb' After Failed Intervention
Britney Spears’ close friends fear the pop star is on a path to destruction and believe she’s abusing Adderall and other substances, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed that friends are concerned after a planned intervention was called off after the singer found out about the plan.
Insiders told TMZ that Spears’ manager rented out a home in Los Angeles. The plan was to take Spears to the home where her husband Sam Asghari, her manager, and medical professionals would be there for a talk.
The group had planned for Spears to stay at the residence for two months while she received top-notch care. However, the intervention was scrapped after Spears became “somewhat aware” of what those around her were doing.
Sources told TMZ that Spears’ behavior has become “erratic and volatile” which they believe is the result of her mental illness and alleged substance abuse.
One source told the outlet, “The intervention was long overdue. She is very much a danger to herself and those around her. It's a ticking time bomb. Thank god somebody finally took some steps to do something about it."
Another insider claimed that Spears has been abusing caffeine and Adderall. They said, “This is 2008 all over again. There is serious fear she is either going to die or kill someone. She is abusing caffeine, Adderall, and anything she can get her hands on. She is not taking her medication, which is essential to stabilize her mood and is unknowingly trying to self-medicate with other substances, which is exacerbating her mental illness."
Other sources said they feared waking up to a call with bad news about Spears and another said the singer needs to deal with her “untreated trauma.”
The source said those inside Spears’ camp have not given up hope and are still working behind the scenes.
Spears has taken issue with the accusations. Last night, she posted a statement denying the report her friends were concerned. She said, “It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died … I mean at some point enough is enough.
She added, “As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read!!! All that love right back at ya.”