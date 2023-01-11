Britney Spears' Ex-Fiancé Jason Trawick Defends Dad's Conservatorship: Claims Embattled Pop Star 'Needed' Financial 'Guidance'

"Listen, did she need a conservatorship when I was there? Yes. I'll be the first to say, but I was there from 2007 to 2012. Yes, I think she needed some guidance," Trawick said during his appearance on Kevco, The Company Podcast.

"You're saying it was for her own good when you were there?" Connolly inquired, to which Trawick responded, "Yes."

"And I'm not saying just finances," Trawick clarified. "I'm saying, for other reasons for therapy and stuff like that. Or stopping her from seeing certain individuals that were not great for her to be in her life. I think that she needed a little structure back then."