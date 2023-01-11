Your tip
Britney Spears' Ex-Fiancé Jason Trawick Defends Dad's Conservatorship: Claims Embattled Pop Star 'Needed' Financial 'Guidance'

Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 11 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Britney Spears' ex-fiancé Jason Trawick spoke out about her 13-year conservatorship, revealing he felt that she needed the "guidance" and "structure" when he was around, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a recent interview on Kevin Connelly's podcast, the Hollywood agent who briefly became her co-conservator defended the legal arrangement and said it helped manage the pop star's financial affairs and daily life for a time.

Source: ©2010 RAMEY PHOTO

"Listen, did she need a conservatorship when I was there? Yes. I'll be the first to say, but I was there from 2007 to 2012. Yes, I think she needed some guidance," Trawick said during his appearance on Kevco, The Company Podcast.

"You're saying it was for her own good when you were there?" Connolly inquired, to which Trawick responded, "Yes."

"And I'm not saying just finances," Trawick clarified. "I'm saying, for other reasons for therapy and stuff like that. Or stopping her from seeing certain individuals that were not great for her to be in her life. I think that she needed a little structure back then."

The duo got engaged in December 2011 and went public with their breakup in January 2013.

He said, according to his own opinion, that her estranged father, Jamie, "100 percent" meant well by putting the strict conservatorship in place. Trawick added, "unless they can prove he somehow stole money from her."

"I don't know if it should have ended earlier or later, but it shouldn't have ended when I was there," he continued.

Source: ©2010 RAMEY PHOTO
RadarOnline.com previously reported that Spears' lengthy conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, more than a decade after it started in 2008.

The Hold Me Closer singer celebrated her victory after speaking out about her private battle in court with the hopes of regaining her freedom. "I've been in shock. I am traumatized," she said during an explosive hearing. "I just want my life back."

Following the termination of her conservatorship, her now-husband, Sam Asghari, was among those who rejoiced.

"History was made today. Britney is free!" he gushed on Instagram.

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA
It appears her legal drama with Jamie is far from over as RadarOnline.com has since learned that he objected to his daughter's legal team's demand that he sit for another deposition.

RadarOnline Logo

