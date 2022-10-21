Britney Spears Shopping For Surrogates With Husband Sam Asghari After Losing 'Miracle Baby'

As RadarOnline.com reported, Britney announced her heartbreaking miscarriage in May, just one month after she revealed her pregnancy to the world.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," she shared at the time. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news."

"We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family," Britney continued. "We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."