Britney Spears Shopping For Surrogates With Husband Sam Asghari After Losing 'Miracle Baby'
Reeling from her recent miscarriage but still determined to have another baby, Britney Spears is turning to a surrogate to start a family with her new husband, Sam Asghari, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The pop princess, who will turn 41 in December, could face a high-risk pregnancy, according to insiders, who claim she's now looking to implant her own eggs — fertilized by her 28-year-old hubby — in another woman's womb.
"After doing some research, she's convinced hiring a surrogate is the way," revealed a source close to the Toxic singer. Medical experts weighed in on the situation, revealing the plan makes sense because pregnancy at Britney's age is a risky proposition.
But Britney is hungering for a child — and a second chance — and will do anything to make her dream come true, especially after being shunned by her two sons, Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, who live with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, an insider spilled.
Her spring miscarriage of Sam's child only adds to that pain and she can't bear the idea of enduring that devastating heartbreak again, sources say.
"Britney was shattered when she lost her 'miracle baby,'" dished one source. "That trauma will probably always stay with her. But she's not without options."
However, other sources say her recent rash of bizarre behaviors, including cringe-worthy topless social media posts and hacking off her hair, could cast a dark cloud over her baby dreams.
It's a disturbing echo of her 2007 meltdown when she sheared off her golden locks and landed in a psych ward after refusing to turn her sons over to Federline.
Some pals are worried about Britney's baby plans, with one friend saying, "The fear is she could very well be headed to the psych ward again."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Britney announced her heartbreaking miscarriage in May, just one month after she revealed her pregnancy to the world.
"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," she shared at the time. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news."
"We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family," Britney continued. "We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."
Fans noticed Britney's relationship with her sons was strained when both Sean and Jayden failed to attend their mom's wedding to Sam. Jayden confirmed the estrangement when he lashed out at his mom in a television interview one month later.