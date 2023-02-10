Georgia Mom Asks For Help Finding Two Suspects Wanted For Gang-Related Murder Of Her 22-Year-Old Autistic Son
Georgia police are currently searching for two suspects accused of shooting a 22-year-old autistic man to death last year, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Kyan Bowie, 22, was shot and killed while sitting in his mother’s car outside a family friend’s home in Augusta, Georgia on October 15, 2022.
It is currently believed Kyan was not the intended target but was tragically struck in the crossfire during a gunfight between two rival gangs.
Nicole Wilborn, Kyan’s mother, sat for an interview with REELZ’s On Patrol: Live to describe the shocking incident and the two suspects still wanted for her son’s murder.
According to Wilborn, she and Kyan were preparing to leave the friend’s birthday party at Olmstead Homes when she had to go back inside to grab something.
Shortly thereafter, gunfire could be heard and it reportedly sounded like a gunfight had started outside
“There were many, multiple gunshots. I was looking for my son,” Kyan’s mother told REELZ’s Sean “Sticks” Larkin in an interview obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com. “Parents were putting kids on the ground and inside the house.”
“I ran outside, and they were still firing, and I found my son laying right outside of my car, and he was already gone,” she added.
Three men between 17 and 21 years old have been arrested and placed behind bars in connection to Kyan’s murder, although two more suspects are reportedly still at large.
The two suspects still at large have been identified as Lawrence Markese Stephens, 20 and Jamari K. Williams, 19.
Wilborn encourages anyone with any knowledge of the wanted suspects to “make the phone call so my son can get justice.”
“Just put the guns down,” Kyan’s mother added.
On Patrol: Live instructs viewers to call the Richmond County, GA Sheriff’s Office with any information at 1-706-821-1080 with any information on the whereabouts of Lawrence Markese Stephens and Jamari K. Williams.
