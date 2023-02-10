Home > News > MSNBC MSNBC Accidentally Doxes Democratic House Rep. Angie Craig While Reporting On An Assault Against The Congresswoman Source: Mega By: Connor Surmonte Feb. 10 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

MSNBC accidentally doxxed Democratic House Rep. Angie Craig this week by sharing a copy of a police report containing the congresswoman’s unredacted address, RadarOnline.com has learned. The surprising screwup happened on Thursday while the major news network was reporting on an assault that took place against the 50-year-old Minnesota politician.

According to Hallie Jackson of Hallie Jackson Reports, Craig was attacked by an assailant as the congresswoman entered the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building. The Minnesota congresswoman was reportedly able to fend off the assault by throwing her hot coffee at the assailant who, according to the police report, was “acting erratic as if he was under the influence of an unknown substance.”

But shortly after Jackson welcomed the network’s Capitol Hill correspondent, Ryan Nobles, onto the program to discuss the assault against Craig, MSNBC accidentally shared a copy of the police report without redacting the congresswoman’s Washington, D.C. address. “Our team has gotten the police report in the last hour,” Jackson said before the unredacted report was shared on screen for at least 15 seconds.

Although MSNBC has yet to make a statement regarding their surprising blunder Thursday night, Nobles confirmed Craig “appears to be okay, at least physically after this attack.” “She was already back on the job after what happened, so that is definitely a good sign,” he told viewers.

A statement posted to Craig’s Twitter account also provided more details regarding the Thursday morning assault against the 50-year-old Democratic House Rep. According to Craig’s team, the incident took place around 7:15 AM Thursday morning and Craig “defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay.”

The congresswoman's office does not believe the attack was politically motivated, and after Craig reported the assault to 911 the assailant allegedly fled the scene. "[He] found his way into the elevator with Congresswoman Craig, punched her in the chin and grabbed her around the neck," investigators told MSNBC. "[Craig was able to] fend him off by throwing hot coffee on him, and then he took off, got out of the elevator and ran."

The suspect has since been identified by police as 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin, who also reportedly goes by the name Hamlin Khalil Hamlin. After being found and arrested, Hamlin was charged with one count of simple assault in connection to the alleged attack against Congresswoman Craig.