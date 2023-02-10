‘The OC’ Star Rachel Bilson Granted 3-Year Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Said She Was Carrying His Child

Actress Rachel Bilson was granted a 3-year restraining order against a man who she claimed had a history of violence and was causing her to fear for her life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The restraining order prohibits Clyde from coming within 100 yards of Bilson or her 8-year-old daughter Briar Rose Christensen , who she shares with her ex Hayden . In addition, the alleged stalker is barred from contacting Bilson or harassing her in any way.

Her lawyer said the man had , “shown up on multiple occasions to her home where she and her daughter reside. He has also researched and found the listed parties’ phone numbers and called multiple times attempting to reach (Bilson), where he refers to her as his ‘future wife.'”

In court documents, the actress said Clyde drove from his home to her home in Los Angeles attempting to make contact multiple times.

In her original petition, Bilson said she had been dealing with the man sending her harassing messages and attempting to contact her from his home state of Georgia.

The actress said the man claimed Bilson was carrying his child . She wrote, “He refers to me as ‘baby’ and calls me his ‘future wife’ and indicates that he believes I am pregnant with his child. I have never met him and have absolutely no intention of doing so.”

Bilson said, “There have been many incidents, messages on social media, letters but most alarmingly, there have been multiple attempts to visit, come into my home.”

At the time, her lawyer said the man, “has made comments that [Bilson] is ‘pissing him off and making him angry. He lives in Georgia and has driven across the country on multiple occasions and has shown up at Bilson’s family home where she is raising her 8-year-old daughter. He continues to show up at the home and writes delusional letters, even while on bail.”

In her declaration, Bilson described one incident on November 15, 2021. She said, “he called many of my family members, left voicemails claiming to be my future husband, and introduced himself. This was very scary because he went thru the trouble to find out the names and contact information of many of my family members and actually reach out to them as well. I took this as a threat to me and to them.”

Another incident happened on September 17, Bilson said, “he drove across the country to my home, went past the gate and knocked on the door, and identified himself as “Clyde.” There were guests home who observed this and told him to leave. He claimed that he had driven all the way from Georgia to see me and he was extremely upset that I won’t see him. Police were called to the home, helicopters were deployed, but he was not apprehended.”

Bilson said she was aware that the man had a “history of violence” and said she was “extremely concerned that she will be the victim of physical violence based on his delusional conduct and recent history of violence and mental illness.”

The judge agreed and now Bilson has a permanent restraining order.