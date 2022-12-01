Judge Grants Rachel Bilson Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Calls Actress His 'Future Wife'
Rachel Bilson has obtained a temporary restraining order against a Georgia man alleged to be stalking her, RadarOnline.com has learned, claiming he has harassed her on numerous occasions.
The O.C. actress said she never met the man in her life, yet he allegedly continued to reach out and has even driven thousands of miles to see her face-to-face.
Bilson submitted the docs in Los Angeles County courts, stating he has gone above and beyond in his attempts to make contact.
"He has also researched and found the listed parties' phone numbers and called multiple times," according to the filing first reported on by The Blast, which states he reached out to them on November 15.
Bilson said she was concerned for the safety of herself and her daughter, who resides with her, alleging, "There have been many incidents, messages on social media, letters but most alarmingly, there have been multiple attempts to visit, come into my home."
She mentioned how cops were called on September 17 because he showed up, but the man was not apprehended.
The Hart of Dixie star claimed he refers to her as "baby" and is under the false impression she is pregnant with his child.
Per the court docs, Bilson said it's only getting worse, alleging "he has made comments that she is 'p------ him off' and making him angry."
Plus, he allegedly told Bilson in a note that he is "not going anywhere" and "drove 2500 miles to get a hug," which she perceived as a threat considering his past track record.
"I am aware that he has a history of violence, ignoring protective orders, and aggravated stalking," the filing stated.
A judge approved her request, forcing the alleged stalker to stay 100 yards away from Bilson.
In recent weeks, Bilson has started ringing in the holiday season with loved ones as well as teased a possible return to TV.
Her former costar Ben McKenzie showed support to fans suggesting the cast of The O.C. join The White Lotus, which she seemingly cosigned as well.
"Morning! #welcometothewhitelotusbitches?" she captioned a snap on November 29.