‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Cherry Valentine’s Cause Of Death Revealed

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Cherry Valentine died by suicide, RadarOnline.com. Law enforcement revealed that Valentine, who was born George Ward, was found dead by their friend Kate inside a home in Hornsey, North London. The star had hanged herself. Valentine was only 28 years old.

Source: mega

Cherry Valentine, who was non-binary and used they-them pronouns, was a star on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, which is the spin-off of the popular US show. Valentine’s career took off after RuPaul’s Drag Race and even appeared in a BBC documentary titled Gypsy Queen and Proud.

An investigation into Valentine’s death revealed they had been “struggling” to deal with fame. As a result, they were dealing with depression and had trouble sleeping. “[Kate] stated that they seemed normal but recently noticed that they had been sleeping late and getting up late,” read an investigation report obtained by The Sun.

Source: @thecherryvalentine/instagram

The report added, “The subject was a successful drag queen, and [their friend] believes they had been struggling with their rise to fame after being on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ “[Kate] also said [Ward]’s ex-partner had recently got engaged. [The friends] would regularly chat about their struggles, but [Kate] believed that Ward’s extravagant behavior was a mask,” the report continued. “[Ward] previously suffered from depression… this is something they have battled with.”

Source: mega

The report noted that Valentine left behind a 3-page note for Kate and their family. “It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George — Cherry Valentine — has tragically passed away,” Valentine’s family said at the time of his death.

“This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced. As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same,” the family added. Friends close to Valentine shared tributes after their death. One said, "I can't find the right words. I'm not sure they exist.”

Source: @thecherryvalentine/instagram

The friend added, "You saw what others didn't and showed nothing but kindness, patience and grace. A pure soul. I'll cherish our memories and the things you taught me. You will continue to inspire me, forever."