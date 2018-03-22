‘Rock Bottom!’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Admits Meth Relapse, Rehab Stint

RuPaul’s Drag Race fan-favorite Katya Zamolodchikova has admitted she secretly checked into rehab during her hiatus from drag earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can report.

On the first episode of Whimsically Volatile, her new podcast with film director pal Craig MacNeil, Katya — real name Brian McCook — said she suffered a terrifying relapse on meth and other drugs.

The addiction became so severe, she suffered a “complete and total psychotic break from reality,” she said, adding that she experienced “hallucinations, visions [and] auditory hallucinations that took place in the form of God.”

“I could not tell what was real, and what was not real,” Katya, 35, confessed.

She hit “rock bottom” when she was kicked out of her home, and a friend almost filed a restraining order.

“They tried to make me go to rehab, I said, ‘Fine, fine fine,’” she joked, referring to the late Amy Winehouse’s hit song. “My dad said, ‘You do what’s right for you,’ and my mom said, ‘You better do it, b****!”

On her season of Drag Race in 2015, Katya boasted she had over a year sober after years of addiction problems.

She also starred on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars in 2016, and co-hosts Viceland’s The Trixie & Katya Show with fellow Drag Race superstar Trixie Mattell.

Other Drag Race stars have been frank about their personal troubles. In 2016, Phi Phi O’Hara admitted in a YouTube confessional that she was in jail for a month on theft and DUI charges.

