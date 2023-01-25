Police Show Up To Britney Spears' Los Angeles Home After Fans Call For Welfare Check
The police were called to Britney Spears’ home this week shortly after the singer’s fans realized she had deleted her Instagram account and feared for her safety, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The startling incident took place Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after the “Toxic” singer deleted her social media account.
According to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office received the call sometime Wednesday morning and subsequently executed a wellness check at the singer’s Thousand Oaks mansion.
Upon arriving at Britney’s home, officers determined the 41-year-old “Princess of Pop” was not in danger and there was no reason to be concerned for her safety.
It is currently unclear whether the officers spoke to Britney directly or were assured by someone else at the home that the singer is okay.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wednesday morning’s incident came less than two weeks after Britney allegedly had a “meltdown” inside a Los Angeles restaurant on January 13.
According to sources there at the Woodland Hills restaurant the night of her purported “meltdown,” Britney “caused a scene,” was acting “manic” and “talking gibberish” before the singer’s new husband, Sam Asghari, allegedly stormed out of the restaurant and left Britney there alone.
“I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant … it’s like they’ll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE !!!” Britney said in her own video she posted to Instagram shortly after the incident.
“I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the balls to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past !!!” she added.
Asghari also spoke out after the incident, writing on social media: “Don’t believe what you read online people.”
Meanwhile, an employee at the restaurant at the time of Britney’s alleged “meltdown” spoke out to reveal the singer wasn’t the “disruptor” and she was seemingly overwhelmed by all the patrons with their phones out filming her.
“The disruptor wasn’t Britney — it was the diner who taunted her by taking a video without consent,” the JOEY employee revealed.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the police being called to Britney’s home to provide a wellness check also came as the “Baby One More Time” continues her legal battle against her father, Jamie Spears.