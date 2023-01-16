‘Don’t Believe What You Read’: Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Defends Pop Star After Pop Star’s Accused Of ‘Meltdown’ At Restaurant

Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari has denied accusations his wife had a meltdown inside a Los Angeles restaurant over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Sunday, Asghari took to Instagram to address a video that had been posted by an outlet. In the clip, Spears can be sitting at a table alone at JOEY in Woodland Hills, California. She seemed to be trying to avoid being filmed by patrons.