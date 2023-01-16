‘Don’t Believe What You Read’: Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Defends Pop Star After Pop Star’s Accused Of ‘Meltdown’ At Restaurant
Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari has denied accusations his wife had a meltdown inside a Los Angeles restaurant over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, Asghari took to Instagram to address a video that had been posted by an outlet. In the clip, Spears can be sitting at a table alone at JOEY in Woodland Hills, California. She seemed to be trying to avoid being filmed by patrons.
TMZ, who posted the video, claimed sources told them Spears had “caused a scene” and was acting “manic.” The same source claimed Spears was “talking gibberish.”
In the video, the person directly across from Spears filmed her which clearly upset the singer. The outlet claimed that Asghari stormed out of the restaurant and left Spears all by herself.
Asghari wrote, “Don’t believe what you read online people.” A source told Page Six that Spears was shielding her face because everyone had their phones out filming her. The JOEY employee said, “The disruptor wasn’t Britney — it was the diner who taunted her by taking a video without consent.
Spears addressed the situation in an Instagram video where she flipped the bird. She wrote, “I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant … it’s like they’ll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE !!! I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the balls to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past !!!”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Spears’ legal battle with her father Jamie continues to move forward in court. At the moment, Jamie has been fighting the whistleblower who accused him of spying on his daughter’s phone calls and text messages.
The whistleblower has demanded he not have to comply with a subpoena fired off by Jamie in the case. Recently, Britney’s powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart went to court defending the whistleblower against alleged harassment by Jamie and his legal team.
The judge has yet to rule.