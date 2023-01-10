Beyoncé & Britney Spears Music Video On Ice, Collaboration 'Falls Through' Ahead Of 2023 'Renaissance' Tour

Insiders broke the news to Page Six about their potential plans which came nearly two decades after Beyoncé and Spears starred in a 2004 Pepsi commercial with fellow singer Pink.

Beyoncé is set to go on tour with hits from her Renaissance album this summer after topping the charts with her release and earning nine nominations ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards.

She will be competing against other fan-favorite artists for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, and more during the star-studded event to be held on Sunday, February 5, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.