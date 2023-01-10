Dog The Bounty Hunter Not Involved In Beth Chapman Memorial Fund Being Sued By Late Reality Star's Daughters, Calls Lawsuit 'Harassment'

Dog the Bounty Hunter was ‘not involved’ in the now-defunct Beth Chapman Memorial Fund which is currently being sued by two of his daughters who charge the charity isn't on the up and up, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Dog’s spokeswoman, Jennifer Willingham made the startling statement after RadarOnline.com asked the reality television star to provide the Internal Revenue Service financial disclose forms – known as 990s – to back up his claim that his daughter’s lawsuit was “bogus.”

“Dog is not involved in it,” Willingham texted RadarOnline.com. “I don’t have any information and I’m not going to dig into this. This is a third party.”