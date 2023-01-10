REVEALED: Gerald Butler's Text To Pal Jeremy Renner After Horrific Snowplow Accident
Gerald Butler's former co-star Jeremy Renner was not far from his mind after learning he suffered severe injuries after a tragic snowplow accident — and RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the actors' heartfelt text exchange.
While speaking with Extra, Butler shared that he reached out to Renner after he found out that he had suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries outside of his Tahoe home.
"I did send him a text and tell him, ‘Dude, you’re such a warrior and the whole world is behind you right now,'" Butler recalled. "We’re all cheering you on, my man."
Butler continued to praise his former co-star, calling Renner a "super talented guy."
"I know Jeremy. We made two separate movies many years ago, like 19 years ago in Iceland, and became friends, and he is one of the nicest among actors," Butler continued as he reflected on their friendship. "He’s everybody’s favorite. He’s a super talented guy in every area of life and he’s a lovely, humble guy."
As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders close to Renner said they feared the actor's injuries would be life-altering.
"Jeremy’s already had two delicate surgeries. But there are serious doubts he will ever be able to walk right again — or at all," one source shared. "His loved ones worry the damage was significant enough to prevent him from moving the way he used to — that is, if he doesn’t lose the leg altogether."
According to Washoe County Sheriff's Office, police responded to a 911 call on January 1 that involved a crash with a Snowcat and pedestrian. Responding officers discovered the Thor actor had been "completely crushed" when the machine ran him over on a section of Mt. Rose Highway. Information slowly emerged that helped piece together the incident.
According to Washoe County Sheriff Balaam, a family member had been driving Renner's car when they became stuck in the snow. Attempting to free the vehicle, Renner retrieved his plow "to get his vehicle moving."
"After moving the vehicle from the stuck location, Renner got out of the [Snowcat] to speak to his family member," Sheriff Balaam stated.
The vehicle then "started to roll" as Renner "attempted to try and get into the driver's seat" before he was overtaken by the machine.