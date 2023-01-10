‘Serious Doubts’: Jeremy Renner’s Friends Fear Snowplowing Accident Will Leave Actor Crippled For Life, Sources Claim
Avengers star Jeremy Renner’s horrendous leg injury from a snowplow accident in Nevada has friends and family fearing the screen stud will be crippled for life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“Jeremy’s already had two delicate surgeries. But there are serious doubts he will ever be able to walk right again — or at all,” said a source close to the situation. “His loved ones worry the damage was significant enough to prevent him from moving the way he used to — that is, if he doesn’t lose the leg altogether.”
The Hawkeye hero, 52, had helped tow a family member’s stranded vehicle near his $2 million Lake Tahoe ranch on New Year’s Day. But after Renner stepped out of the snowcat, the heavy equipment began to roll — and when he tried to hop back into the driver’s seat, he was run over by the 14,300-pound plow!
A neighbor fashioned a tourniquet for his hemorrhaging limb, and the two-time Oscar nominee was airlifted to a Reno hospital, where he was also treated for blunt chest trauma!
Florida-based Dr. Gabe Mirkin told an outlet that the action movie star may need surgically implanted rods to help his legs heal — but warned that Renner could be forced to endure an amputation and use an artificial appendage!
The doctor, who did not treat Renner, noted, “Blunt chest trauma means he could have cracked his ribs. There could be heart damage.”
Mirkin said, “This will be a long and slow recovery for him.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last week, Renner shared a photo of himself brusied up in the hospital bed. The actor was hooked up to tubes in the snap.
"Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he wrote.
After the incident, Renner’s rep released a statement updating fans on his condition.
"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," his rep said.
"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."