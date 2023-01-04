911 Reveals Jeremy Renner's Torso Crushed By Snowcat, Actor Had 'Extreme Difficulty' Breathing After Plowing Accident
A 911 emergency log revealed the extensive injuries that actor Jeremy Renner suffered during a snow plowing accident on New Year's Day that left him hospitalized, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The emergency log stated that Renner could be heard moaning in agony in the background of the call moments after the incident.
Renner was said to be "completely crushed" by the snowplowing vehicle and had "extreme difficulty" breathing because the right side of his chest collapsed.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office recently held a press conference that offered more details on the scary and bizarre accident. Sheriff Balaam said that on Sunday at 8:55 AM, a 911 was received about a crash involving a Snowcat v. pedestrian.
They later learned Renner had been run over by a Snowcat in the area of Mt. Rose Highway.
It was explained that a family member had apparently been driving the Marvel actor's car when it got stuck in the snow.
Renner then went to retrieve his SnowCat "to get his vehicle moving," Balaam said.
"After moving the vehicle from the stuck location, Renner got out of the [Snowcat] to speak to his family member" and "it started to roll," the sheriff explained.
Per their investigation, it seemed at this point "he attempted to try and get into the driver's seat" of the Snowcat when he was run over by the massive machine.
Eyewitnesses said he lost a ton of blood. Fortunately, another neighbor, who's a doctor, reportedly put a tourniquet on the gruesome injury until paramedics arrived. Renner was airlifted to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.
Renner is now recovering after undergoing a second surgery, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Renner has since returned to social media with a photo showing his bruised and bloodied face.
"Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote. "I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."
Meanwhile, several famous friends of the Hawkeye star sent their well wishes, including Mark Ruffalo. "Prayers up for our brother on a full and speedy recovery," he wrote. "Please send healing goodness his way."