911 Reveals Jeremy Renner's Torso Crushed By Snowcat, Actor Had 'Extreme Difficulty' Breathing After Plowing Accident

"After moving the vehicle from the stuck location, Renner got out of the [Snowcat] to speak to his family member" and "it started to roll," the sheriff explained.

Per their investigation, it seemed at this point "he attempted to try and get into the driver's seat" of the Snowcat when he was run over by the massive machine.

Eyewitnesses said he lost a ton of blood. Fortunately, another neighbor, who's a doctor, reportedly put a tourniquet on the gruesome injury until paramedics arrived. Renner was airlifted to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

Renner is now recovering after undergoing a second surgery, RadarOnline.com has learned.