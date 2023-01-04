Russia BLAMES Soldiers For Deadly Missile Strike, Claims Illegal Use Of Cell Phones Gave Away Location Of Troops

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, four HIMARS missiles launched by Ukrainian forces struck temporary barracks set up for Russian troops in Makiivka, a twin city of Russian-occupied Donetsk, in Eastern Ukraine.

While an official investigation into the attack is underway, Russian Defense Ministry officials claimed the illegal use of cell phones by Russian soldiers was the reason for the successful strike.

"This factor allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers' location for a missile strike," claimed the ministry in a statement issued early Wednesday morning.

The Kremlin uncharacteristically acknowledged the increased death toll after the attack — however, their reported numbers remain in stark contrast to those reported by Ukraine officials.