Russia Runs Out Of Hospital Beds For Wounded Soldiers As Vladimir Putin BLAMES TROOPS For Worst Loss Yet In War Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has been forced to use non-military hospitals in a desperate effort to treat the thousands of wounded troops returning from the frontlines of Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking news comes as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly nears the one-year mark and as reports indicate Putin has already lost more than 100,000 soldiers in the war – with 3,000 Russian soldiers dying in the past four days alone.
Even more shocking are reports indicating Russia’s military hospitals don’t have nearly enough hospital beds to treat soldiers returning from the war with grave and serious injuries.
To combat the lack of hospital beds, Putin has reportedly ordered the immediate use of civilian hospitals to treat returning wounded soldiers.
According to Daily Star, Putin has ordered civilian hospitals to “provide individuals who have participated in the special military operation with in-patient medical care and rehabilitation.”
Despite Putin’s efforts, many Russians skeptical of the 70-year-old leader’s ongoing war against Ukraine have reportedly blamed the Russian president for the current lack of hospital beds – particularly because of Putin’s recent mass mobilization of 300,000 more soldiers into Ukraine.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Russia’s lack of hospital beds and their desperate attempt to commandeer civilian hospitals comes just days after Russia suffered their single largest loss yet in the more than 10-month conflict.
Over the weekend, as Putin was giving his annual televised New Year’s address in Moscow, Ukrainian forces reportedly killed 700 Russian troops in a missile attack located in Makiivka, Donetsk.
Lieutenant General Sergey Sevryukov, who serves directly to Putin, caused controversy when he attempted to blame the deceased soldiers themselves for the devastating missile strike.
“A commission is working to investigate what happened,” Sevryukov said on Monday. “But even today it is clear that the main reason was personnel switching on and using – despite the ban – mobile phones within the enemy reach zone.”
“This allowed the enemy to detect the personnel’s coordinates for the missile strike,” the lieutenant general added.
In response to Sevryukov’s remarks, the mothers and wives of the fallen Russian soldiers blamed the “criminal commanders” who turned their sons and husbands “into minced meat” by placing hundreds of troops together and "inviting a Ukrainian strike.”
Even pro-Putin figures like Semyon Pegov, who was awarded the Russian Order of Courage by Putin in December, criticized the missile strike in Donetsk over the weekend.
“The story about ‘mobiles’ is not too convincing,” he said, suggesting Ukrainian intelligence simply found the hundreds of troops in the makeshift barracks building and ordered a strike.