Accused Killer Bryan Kohberger's New Attorney REVEALED, Spotted Searching Murder Home For Clues To Fight Charges
Bryan Kohberger's en route to Idaho where he faces four counts of first-degree murder for the brutal slayings of college students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, and now, RadarOnline.com can reveal the woman who has been assigned to fight the charges against him.
Anne Taylor, 57, is the Kootenai County public defender tasked with representing the 28-year-old mass murder suspect, and she's already been spotted at the Moscow home on Kings Road where the killings went down.
Taylor was photographed with the team of investigators she sent to the property on Tuesday. The group began a crime scene reconstruction to look for any evidence that could get Kohberger off, reported Daily Mail.
The criminology PhD student-turned-accused killer left Monroe County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania at 6 AM on Wednesday, just hours after his extradition hearing. RadarOnline.com has discovered that Kohberger is traveling to his destination on a private plane with several armed guards.
Photos revealed him making a pit stop at Willard Airport in Champaign, Illinois, this afternoon.
Taylor began working at the Kootenai County Public Defenders office in 2004, holding her current position since 2017. She has plenty of experience representing those who have been accused of murder, even getting one conviction overturned after an Idaho police officer allegedly gave a "false testimony."
University of Idaho students Kaylee, Maddie, Xana, and Ethan were murdered with a "Rambo" style knife at an off-campus home as they slept on November 13. Kohberger, who was a PhD student at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, lived at an apartment roughly 10 miles from the crime scene.
Sources told CNN that genetic genealogy was used to allegedly link Kohberger to the quadruple murder after discovering unidentified DNA evidence at the murder scene. He also drove a white Hyundai Elantra, which police had been looking for that matched the vehicle spotted near the scene around the time of the murders.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberger was pulled over two times in the Elantra while driving cross-country from Washington to Pennsylvania with his father in mid-December — just one month after the bloody killings. He was let off with warnings during both traffic stops while on his way to his family's home for Christmas.
Kohberger was arrested at his parents' on December 30 and has maintained his innocence, waving his extradition rights yesterday.
"He believes he's going to be exonerated. That's what he believes. Those were his words," the PA lawyer said, also revealing that Kohberger's family is in his corner.
"They don't believe it to be Bryan, they can't believe this, they're obviously shocked," he added.