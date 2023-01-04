R. Kelly Accused of Using NDA To SILENCE Aaliyah & Her Family About Secret Marriage When She Was 15

A new documentary series claimed that convicted criminal R. Kelly used a disturbing non-disclosure agreement to allegedly silence Aaliyah and her family. The R&B singer reportedly enacted an NDA after his secret marriage to then-15-year-old Aaliyah was allegedly annulled, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Lifetime documentary series, Surviving R. Kelly, revealed the alleged agreement through court documents between Kelly, Aaliyah's family, and the late singer, who tragically passed from a plane crash in 2001 at age 22.

The 55-year-old convicted predator received a 30-year sentence for federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges in June 2022.