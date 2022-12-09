Disgraced Singer R. Kelly Releases New Album 'I Admit It' While In Prison For Federal Sex Crimes, Label Denies Being Responsible
R. Kelly recently dropped a new album from behind bars in which the imprisoned singer seemingly admits to a series of allegations previously made against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The new 13-track album, titled I Admit It, was released on Apple Music, Spotify, and other streaming platforms on Friday.
Kelly’s release of I Admit It comes four years after Spotify initially stopped promoting the embattled singer’s music on its platform when the sex crime allegations and rumors the I Believe I Can Fly singer was running a sex cult, which first surfaced in 2018.
Of the 13 tracks released on Friday, three of the most shocking are the final tracks of the album – a three-part song titled I Admit It (I Did It).
In I Admit It (I Did It), the 55-year-old disgraced singer-turned-sex offender seemingly confesses to a series of allegations made against him.
“I admit I f--- with all the ladies, that's both older and young ladies,” Kelly sings at one point. “But tell me how they call it pedophile because that s--- is crazy.”
“What's the definition of a cult? What’s the definition of a sex slave?” he sings in another verse of the 19-minute track before seemingly admitting to sometimes hitting and pulling the hair of the women he slept with.
Although I Admit It (I Did It) first surfaced in 2018 on SoundCloud, Friday was the first time the song received an official release publicly.
The new album also contains ten new tracks – including songs like I Know You Got a Man (I Don’t Care), Freaky Sensation and She Deserve – and marks Kelly’s first new album since 2016.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kelly’s surprise new album – and his sudden return to Spotify after four years of being “muted” by the platform – comes after the disgraced singer was found guilty of one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act in September 2021.
Kelly was ultimately sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in June of this year for his crimes and was then found guilty of producing child sexual abuse imagery and coercing minors into sex acts during another trial in Chicago that ended this past September.
Kelly is set to be sentenced for the latest convictions against him on February 23, 2023 – at which point he is expected to carry out the remainder of his life in prison.